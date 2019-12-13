ATS arrests two SIMI members absconding since 2006

New Delhi/Bhopal [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday said that it has arrested two members of SIMI, a banned organisation, who had been absconding since a long time.

The duo have been identified as Ejaz Akram Sheikh and Ilyas Akram.

Sheikh was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur and Akram was held from the national capital's Okhla area the ATS teams conducted raids late night on Thursday.



According to police, they had been absconding since 2006.

Three days transit remand of Ilyas Akram has been obtained by the ATS from a Delhi court. (ANI)

