Attack on ANI reporter, cameraperson is condemnable, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has said that the assault outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on ANI reporter and cameraperson here on Monday was condemnable.

"The incident with the ANI reporters is condemnable. This type of behaviour shouldn't be done with the media people. Media persons are the fourth pillar of democracy and they bring truth in front of the people."



"The administration should understand that this type of incident should not take place with media persons," he said.

An ANI reporter and cameraperson were injured after they were assaulted outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Monday.

The incident happened when reporter Ujjwal Roy and cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh were covering developments related to the university near gate number 1. Both have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital. (ANI)

