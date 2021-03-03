Attack on BJP MP's son was 'staged' says UP Police

He was rushed to a hospital from where he was discharged after first-aid.

Ayush, 30, the son of the BJP MP from Mohanlalganj constituency, was shot at in the Madiaon area around 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) The attack on BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son has taken a new turn with the police now claiming that the attack was 'staged'.

"The probe so far has indicated that Ayush staged the firing on himself by his brother-in-law," Commissioner of Police of Lucknow D.K. Thakur told reporters.

He said: "No one has filed a complaint. We will do it as the weapon used in the act has been recovered."

Ayush's brother-in-law Adarsh has been detained and he admitted that he had fired on him, the police officer said.

"Adarsh admitted that he fired at Ayush to implicate some persons," the police officer said, adding that a detailed probe is on.

BJP MP Kishore told reporters that his son did not tell any name to him at the hospital. He just said that he had gone out with his brother-in-law when the attack took place.

"Ayush and Adarsh know better what they are saying. They did not have enmity with anyone. Why will they get someone implicated, I have no idea," the MP added.

--IANS

amita/dpb