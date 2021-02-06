Attack on convoy in Myanmar kills 12

Nay Pyi Taw, Feb 6 (IANS) At least nine civilians and three policemen were killed in an armed attack on a convoy of a former member of Myanmar's self-administered zone, a statement released by the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Service Office said on Saturday.

The convoy led by U Khin Maung Lwin, a former central executive committee member of Myanmar's Kokang Self-Administered Zone, was attacked by a group of 20 members from the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.