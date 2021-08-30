Attack on farmers is kind of Talibani mentality, govt doesn't listen to farmers' Mann ki Baat: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the police action against protesting farmers in Haryana's Karnal is a kind of Talibani mentality.



Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said, "Attack on farmers is a shameful incident for the nation. This is a kind of Talibani mentality. Farmers are doing protests for two years on the Ghazipur border, Haryana border... They are fighting for their rights. SDM gave an order to break the head of the farmers and the government is not serious about this issue. How can this government say it is for the poor and for the farmers? It does not even listen to farmers' 'Mann ki Baat'."

The Shiv Sena MP's remarks came after several farmers were injured during the police action in Haryana's Karnal on Saturday. A farmer injured in the lathi-charge also died on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday summoned Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case.

On this Raut said, "Our transport minister Anil Parab had received a notice suddenly by ED. This is not a big thing for us. This is not a death warrant. This is a medal for us. The ED has placed the best officer in the office of the BJP or the BJP functionary in the office of the ED. This kind of letter comes to those who work in politics."

He further said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is very strong and the BJP cannot break it.

"The government has been in power for two years and will complete its term. The wall will not break, no matter how hard you try. We welcome the love letter. No matter how many letters you send, millions of our Shiv Sainiks are ready," he added.

Haryana Police lathi-charged protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza on Saturday, where they gathered in large numbers to protest against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend.

Following the incident, a clipping of a video went viral on social media, which was also tweeted by BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi, in which Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha could be purportedly seen instructing policemen to "crack their (protesting farmers') heads" to prevent them from moving forward and not to let anyone breach the security cordon.

Later issuing clarification on the viral clipping, Sinha told ANI that, "Stone pelting had started at many places... It was said during the briefing to use force proportionately." (ANI)

