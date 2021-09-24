Attack on gangster at Rohini court seems to be planned: Police Commissioner

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday shot dead the two attackers of gangster Jitender Mann, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana adding that the two men seem to have carried out the attack with advanced planning and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.



In the morning today, Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants at Delhi's Rohini Court earlier, died.

Speaking on this, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI, "In view of his criminal record, Gangster Jitender Mann Gogi was being produced before the court today, under strict security arrangements but 2 people impersonating as lawyers, opened fired at him and killed him. Police responded and neutralized the two."

"There was no other injury to anyone be it judges or public...It's a sensational case, seems like this incident was executed with advanced planning. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch," the police official said.

Further investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)

