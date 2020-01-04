Attack on Nankana Sahib is utterly reprehensible, totally condemnable: Javed Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar said that the incident of stone-pelting by a mob at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan yesterday is "utterly reprehensible and totally condemnable".

"What the Muslim fundamentalists have done in Nankana Sahib is utterly reprehensible and totally condemnable. What kind of third-grade subhuman and inferior quality people can behave this way with a vulnerable group of another community," Akhtar tweeted on Friday.



The comments came after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)

