Attack on Nankana Sahib reprehensible and must be condemned: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Condemning the stone-pelting by a mob at one of the holiest Sikh shrines, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the attack is reprehensible and must be condemned unequivocally.

"The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible and must be condemned unequivocally. Bigotry is a dangerous, age-old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote," Congress leader tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Union Minister Harsimart Kaur Badal had launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for not condemning the attack.

Taking to Twitter, Badal said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's refusal to condemn the stoning of the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and a threat to the very existence of holy shrine reveals his anti-Sikh face. Rahul working overtime to mislead people on CAA but has no time to take on Pak & expose atrocities it is committing against Sikhs," Badal tweeted.

The comments came after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi.

