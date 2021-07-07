Attacker takes hostages at bank in Russia's Tyumen

Moscow [Russia], July 7 (ANI/Sputnik): An unknown person took three hostages at a Sberbank branch in the Russian city of Tyumen on Wednesday, the emergency services told Sputnik.



"According to preliminary data, a Sberbank branch on the first floor of a five-story building in Tyumen has been seized. Three employees are being held hostage," the spokesperson of the emergency services said.

Approximately 50 people were evacuated from the five-story building where the hostage situation is ongoing. (ANI/Sputnik)

