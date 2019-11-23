Attempt was made to take over financial capital via unfair means: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) As Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the media on Saturday after BJP in a successful coup formed the government in Maharashtra, his body language was different for the party's once ally Shiv Sena.

The BJP, which has been guarded in its comments against Sena so far, minced no words to claim it was BJP supporters who ensured victory for Sena MLAs.

In a no holds barred attack on Sena, which walked out of the nearly three decades old alliance, Prasad said, "The support base of BJP and the prospect of Devendra Fadnavis becoming the Chief Minister played a crucial role in the success of Shiv Sena candidates."

He didn't stop at that and went on to allege, "There was an attempt to take over the financial capital of the country through unfair means." Taking a a dig at the Congress, the BJP leader said that it was clear on whose "direction" Shiv Sena became "hostile". "Those who compromise in pursuit of power should not talk about Chhatrapati Shivaji," the Telecom Minister said. Clearing the aspersions being cast on the role of Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshiyari, Prasad asked whether any other formation staked claim to form the government other than Ajit Pawar and the BJP. Prasad also expressed confidence over proving majority on the floor of the House. In a dramatic turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra early on Saturday morning along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar soon distanced himself from Ajit Pawar's decision, calling it his "personal" choice.