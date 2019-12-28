Attempts being made to jolt foundation of country by bringing laws like CAA: Lamba

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Amid the 134th foundation day celebrations of the Congress, party leader Alka Lamba on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to quell the countrywide agitation over citizenship law but he instead called them "rioters and urban Naxals."



While referring to PM Modi's recent speech at the Ramlila Maidan on the uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), she added, "And he (Modi) did not even bother to dwell on the subject of NRC."

She also said that attempts are being made by BJP to jolt the foundation of the country by "bringing laws like CAA in the country.''

The party is holding marches throughout the country to spread the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India' and its leaders will read the Preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose during the day.

Congress was founded by a British, Allan Octavian Hume, on December 28, 1885. (ANI)

