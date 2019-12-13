Attempts on to silence those who protest against anti-democratic activities: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] Dec 13 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday claimed that attempts are being taken to silence those who protest against anti-democratic activities.

"Attempts are on to silence those who react to anti-democratic activities. India cannot be silenced nor will kneel down in such a manner," Vijayan said at the closing ceremony of the 24th International Film Festival here.



Giving an example of such an incident, he said: "Argentine filmmaker Fernando Solanes was shot when he spoke against anti-people policies."

Lifetime Achievement Award was provided to Argentine filmmaker Fernando Solanes on the event.

Vijayan further said that Kerala is the only place in the country where people can breathe freely. "This film festival is our cultural struggle," he said. (ANI)

