Attestation parade of 460 new recruits of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry held at Dansal

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Regimental Centre on Saturday held an attestation parade of its 460 new recruits at the parade ground of the recruit training camp in Dansal village of Jammu.



The attestation parade, depicting the graduation of a recruit and transformation into a young soldier, was reviewed by Commandant of Officers Training Academy in Chennai and colonel of JAK LI regiment Lt Gen MK Das.

The Commandant congratulated the soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation. He also lauded their contribution towards encouraging more youth from Jammu and Kashmir to come forward to join the security forces.

Addressing the recruits, Das said, "You all were selected for the army through an unbiased and strict procedure. Now, after 40 weeks of training, you all are polished soldiers. I wish you all the very best for the upcoming training you will receive based on your postings in different units of the army," he stated.

The reviewing officer also felicitated the soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training.

Recruit Peer Sartaj Ahmed Wani, awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged 'overall best recruit', said that it was his dream to wear the uniform ever since he used to see soldiers in childhood.

"It is an unexplainable feeling. I am very happy to be here after rigorous training. I am ready to serve my nation irrespective of where I am posted," he stated.

Another recruit Mohammad Asad who was awarded Bana Singh Medal for being 'best in drill' said that his father also served in the army and it was the aura of a soldier that inspired him to join the army.

"The army gives you a different identity. It teaches you discipline," he added. (ANI)

