Attukal Pongala: Devotees in Kerala to offer rituals at homes amid COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, lakhs of devotees took part in the auspicious Attukal Pongala on Saturday.



This year, devotees are not allowed to offer 'Pongala' in public places or on roads side. But people can make the offering from their homes. Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple as per the COVID protocol.

The festival is all about the annual ritualistic offering -- namely "Pongala" cooked with rice, jaggery and coconut in earthen pots -- to the presiding deity of the Attukal Temple by women.

A large number of people today reached the temple to offer prayers.

The Pongala offering at the temple will be limited to the main hearth.

In the wake of COVID-19, temple authorities and district administration have decided to conduct pongala at devotee's homes by following COVID-19 guidelines.

District collector Navjoth Singh Ghosa has declared a holiday on Saturday for the Thiruvananthapuram district and has asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols while offering pongala at homes.

Last year, the festival was conducted with restrictions due to COVID-19.

In 2009, the festival found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest gathering of women (2.5 million). (ANI)

