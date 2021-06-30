AU welcomes ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray region

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chairperson of the 55-member pan-African bloc described the move as a right step towards the resolution of the conflict in Tigray, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addis Ababa, June 30 (IANS) Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, has welcomed the Ethiopian government's unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict-hit Tigray region.

On Monday, the Ethiopian government announced the unilateral ceasefire, saying the move followed a request by the Tigray regional state interim administration that was assigned by the federal government after the ouster of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which used to rule the region.

The unilateral ceasefire is said to facilitate humanitarian assistance, peaceful livelihood in the region as well as agriculture activities amid the approaching rainy season.

Mahamat further called on the Ethiopian authorities to work towards a comprehensive and all-encompassing permanent ceasefire to pave the way for sustainable peace in the region.

He "called for the end to all hostilities, and calls on all parties to uphold their responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and guarantee safe access for humanitarian actors to render crucial services to the affected populations in the region".

The AU Chairperson urged a political solution to the conflict in the Tigray region, as he reaffirmed the continued readiness of the bloc to support all Ethiopian efforts in the pursuit of peace and stability in the country.

Since the early hours of November 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government launched military operations against the TLPF after the latter rejected political reforms and captured army bases.

The fierce fighting between the two sides has left thousands of people dead.

More than two million have been displaced and 350,000 pushed towards famine.

