Audio recording announcing reward for stopping CM from hoisting national flag taken in account: Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday made a startling revelation that an audio recording announcing a reward for stopping Chief Minister from hoisting the national flag has been taken into account and appealed that all people should hoist national flags at their homes on Independence Day.



"Efforts are being made to initiate certain situations in Himachal Pradesh on August 15. All people should hoist national flags at their homes on Independence Day. An audio recording announcing a reward for stopping Chief Minister from hoisting the national flag has been taken into account," said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

On the increasing COVID cases in the state, the Chief Minister said that active cases have increased from 850 to over 1,900 and that it is a matter of concern and which would be discussed in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"We have noted an increase in COVID cases in the last 10-12 days. Active cases have increased from 850 to over 1,900. This is a matter of concern. We will discuss this issue in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow," added Thakur. (ANI)

