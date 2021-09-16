AUKUS defence treaty undermines regional stability, says China

Beijing [China], September 16 (ANI): China on Thursday stated that the newly-formed AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) defence partnership threatens stability in the region and provokes an arms race.



Speaking at daily briefing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the AUKUS treaty "seriously undermines regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and harms international non-proliferation efforts."

"This proves once again that these countries are using nuclear exports as a tool for geopolitical games," the Chinese spokesperson was quoted as saying by Global Times.

This comes hours after US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other two nations launched the AUKUS pact on Wednesday that focuses on the Indo-Pacific. Experts believe it is a veiled way to confront China's growing assertiveness in the region.

"The endeavour we launch today will help sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," said a joint statement on the formation of a trilateral defence partnership.

The new trilateral security partnership was announced in a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"As leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, guided by our enduring ideals and shared commitment to the international rules-based order, we resolve to deepen diplomatic, security, and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including by working with partners, to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century," the statement.

Biden, during Wednesday's announcement, maintained that the establishment of AUKUS is necessary because "we need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve."

A senior Biden administration official told reporters that this is a "historic announcement." "It reflects the Biden administration's determination to build stronger partnerships to sustain peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region," senior Biden official was quoted as saying by The Hill. (ANI)

