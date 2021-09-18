'AUKUS' raises risk of tensions, regional arms race: Malaysian PM

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 19 (IANS) Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has voiced his concerns that the newly-established security partnership among Australia, the UK and the US (AUKUS) would raise tensions and spark a regional arms race.

In a phone call with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, Ismail Sabri warned that the partnership, which would arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, would provoke other powers to also act aggressively in the region, especially in the South China Sea, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Malaysian Prime Minister's office.