Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray by a lawyer here on Thursday stating that he along with BJP has allegedly "betrayed the mandate by severing ties with BJP after the elections".

Advocate Ratnakar Chaure has also named state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Jaiswal in his complaint."In 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections, Shiv Sena, BJP and others in Aurangabad including Uddhav Thackeray have sought votes in the name of 'Hinduism'. But after elections, he broke the alliance and President rule was imposed in Maharashtra. This is a betrayal to the people's mandate. Uddhav Thackeray has betrayed the people of Maharashtra for the post of Chief Minister," said Chaure."I have filed a complaint against Uddhav Thackeray, Chandrakant Patil and Pradeep Jaiswal, as they have betrayed us," he said.BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP only to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state. The Shiv Sena is now in parley with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)