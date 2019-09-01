Aurangabad: Shiv Sena leader meets family of deceased Mumbai rape victim

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Saturday visited the government hospital here to meet the kin of the 19-year-old girl who died after she was gang-raped over a month ago in Mumbai on her birthday.

"I think justice would have been delivered in the matter a long time ago if they had approached the police soon after the incident happened in Mumbai. The family is in shock now, they are saying they do not want the body of the girl neither are they ready for post-mortem to be conducted on it," Gorhe said after meeting the girl's family.

The victim died in a hospital in Aurangabad on Wednesday.Gorhe added that it was very important that the post-mortem be conducted and said she wanted the doctors and the higher-level police officials to come together and act fast in the matter to nab the criminals."I think the doctors and high-level officials from the police should sit down together and prepare a charge-sheet in the matter so that the culprits can be nabbed and brought to justice," Gorhe said.She expressed the hope that justice would be delivered to the victim's family and the culprits would be behind bars soon.The police had on August 2 registered a case against four unidentified persons for allegedly raping the girl in Chembur area in Mumbai.The police had registered a 'Zero FIR' and transferred it to Chunabhatti police station.The girl was allegedly raped by four men on July 7, when she was returning home from her friend's house after her birthday celebrations.According to the family of the victim, the girl did not inform anyone about the incident for weeks and kept crying.After her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a hospital in Aurangabad, where the doctor revealed that she was raped.On Saturday, the Maharashtra State Women's Commission wrote a letter to Mumbai's Chunabhatti Police Station seeking an investigation by the Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) in the matter and demanded the formation of a special investigation team. (ANI)