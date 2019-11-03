Aurangabad: Uddhav Thackeray meets farmers in distress

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday met farmers who suffered losses following incessant rains in Aurangabad district.

Retreating monsoon in the district has caused immense damage to crops in the region.



Several politicians including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and senior BJP leaders are scheduled to visit the affected areas.

Maharashtra government on Saturday announced Rs 10,000 crore relief package for distressed farmers in the state whose crops have been impacted by unseasonal rains.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Aurangabad is likely to receive one or two spells of rain with thunderstorms in the next week. (ANI)

