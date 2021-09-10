Aus reports record Covid cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Of the new cases, 1,542 were from New South Wales (NSW), the current epicentre of the pandemic, where the health department also recorded nine deaths, reports Xinhua news agency.

With the new spike, the country's overall caseload has increased to 69,923, while the deaths stood at 1,076.

Canberra, Sep 10 (IANS) Australia reported a record 1,901 new locally-acquired cases of Covid-19 on Friday morning as the country continues to battle the third wave of the pandemic.

"There have been 162 Covid-19 related deaths in NSW" since June 16, 2021, said the statement from NSW Health.

Victoria, the second-most populous state, reported a further 334 new local cases.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT), where the adult vaccination rate has hit 50 per cent, reported 24 new cases on the 29th day of its lockdown, taking the number of active cases in the nation's capital to 238.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the vaccination rate made the ACT the first state or territory to hit the milestone.

"We are the first jurisdiction in the country to reach this important two-dose milestone for our 16 plus population," he said.

"Over the weekend we are on track to reach the 75 per cent first dose milestone for our 16-plus population."

Despite the current outbreaks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged state and territory leaders to hold on to their plans to re-open.

Morrison recently reiterated that it was time for Australia to "live with the virus", calling for fellow state premiers and territory chief ministers to "hold your nerve" and ease restrictions when vaccination targets are met.

Leaders in July signed off on Morrison's plan to ease coronavirus restrictions when 70 percent to 80 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

So far about 65 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over have received at least one coronavirus vaccine and 40 per cent are fully inoculated in the country, according to the Department of Health.

--IANS

ksk/