Aus state announces stimulus package for affected businesses

From 6 p.m. on June 26, Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong entered a two-week lockdown until July 9 in response to a growing outbreak of the highly virulent Delta variant, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sydney, June 29 (IANS) The government of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state announced on Tuesday a stimulus package for businesses affected by the recent Covid-19 lockdown.

In response to the restrictions, grants of up to A$10,000 ($7,600) will be offered to keep small businesses afloat, helping them keep paying their rent and workers.

"This latest outbreak has coincided with school holidays when a lot of regional areas were counting on more visitors to help boost local economies," said NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Tuesday.

"These grants will help many get through the winter, and just like after the bushfires, the floods and the first wave of Covid-19, the regions will lead NSW out the other side."

NSW recorded 19 new locally acquired cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total locally acquired cases reported since June 16 to 149.

The state has so far reported 5,798 cases and 54.

Meanwhile, Australia's overall infection tally and death toll stood at 30,528 and 910, respectively.

--IANS

ksk/