Aus states to ease border curbs

On Tuesday, daily local infections in the state of Victoria were down from the previous day's 1,903 to 1,749, while New South Wales (NSW) reported 273 new local cases, two days in a row with daily new cases under 300, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sydney, Oct 19 (IANS) As Australian states witnessed a decline in new Covid-19 cases amidst a surge in vaccinations, some border restrictions will be eased.

The state of Queensland announced on Monday a roadmap to reopening as the state sees no new local cases.

It became the first Covid-free state to outline its reopening plans.

Nevertheless, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged the residents to get vaccinated ahead of opening of the state borders before Christmas, when its double-dose vaccination rate is expected to reach 80 per cent.

The premier confirmed that fully-vaccinated interstate and international travellers can visit the state without quarantine once the target is reached.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) also announced that its border with NSW will be reopened on November 1 as both NSW and the ACT have hit the 80 per cent full vaccination target.

--IANS

ksk/