Auspicious 'kolam' now political protest tool in TN

Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) After slogans, placards, processions and meetings, the auspicious and traditional 'kolam' became a political tool in the hands of DMK and Congress leaders on Monday to express their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In Tamil Nadu, 'kolams' are drawn outside the temples, Hindu homes early in the morning as an auspicious mark believed to bring prosperity. It is also drawn in front of the deities inside the homes.

The 'kolam' is drawn with rice flour so that ants can consume it.

During the Tamil month Margazhi, special colour 'kolams' are drawn outside the homes.

On Monday, 'kolams' were drawn outside the homes of DMK President M.K. Stalin and his sister Lok Sabha Member Kanimozhi and also outside the residence of their late father M. Karunanidhi alongwith the slogan, "No CAA-NRC".

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri told reporters in Cuddalore that a 'kolam' was drawn outside his home against the CAA and the NRC and challenged the state government to arrest him.

The development comes a day after the city police detained six women for drawing 'kolams' on the streets of Besant Nagar locality here with slogans like "No to CAA", "No to NRC" and "No to NPR".

The women were later released.

On Monday Stalin also met the six women who were detained by the city police.

The 'kolams' attracted onlookers in large numbers, leading to traffic congestion.

The police had denied permission to draw such 'kolams' when they were approached first.

However, the group went ahead with their plan.

Condemning the police action, Stalin in a Facebook said that this was yet another example of the AIADMK government's atrocity that prevents the exercise of fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

