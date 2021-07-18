Australia observes another Chinese ship heading towards Queensland to spy on its military exercise with US

Canberra [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Australian Defence Forces (ADF) observed another Chinese spy ship approaching Australia's coast ahead of the US-Australian Talisman Sabre 2021 exercises.



The People's Liberation Army general intelligence ship, the Haiwangxing, is said to be approaching Australia's east coast via Solomon Sea, The Daily Telegraph reported citing western media.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said that ADF has been monitoring the Chinese ship's approach ahead of the exercises.

Australia's joint military exercises with the US have historically attracted the interest of China but this marks the first time when two intelligence ships have been deployed by Beijing, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The exercises are designed to strengthen the alliance of the two countries and boost combat readiness. The drills include amphibious landings, ground force manoeuvres, urban operations, air combat and maritime operations.

Few days back, Australian authorities informed that they are constantly monitoring another Chinese spy ship that is set to arrive in the region in an apparent attempt to observe a joint military exercise with the United States off the coast of Queensland.

These general intelligence Chinese ships are expected to monitor the US-Australian Talisman Sabre 2021 exercises that officially began Wednesday.

The Chinese ship is expected to remain outside Australian territorial waters to monitor the multinational war games. According to Australian officials, they do not expect its presence to impede the war drills in Queensland.

This comes as diplomatic ties between Australia and China, have deteriorated over the years over various commercial and geopolitical disputes. (ANI)

