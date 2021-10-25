Australian Deputy PM announces support to 2050 net zero

It paves the way for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to commit to a net zero target at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference - also known as COP26 - in Glasgow.

Joyce had recently said his National Party has agreed to support a "process" to reach net zero emissions by 2050, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Nationals, which form the governing Coalition with Morrison's Liberals, have previously ruled out support for net zero target, arguing it would jeopardize jobs in regional areas.

Following the party room meeting Joyce said he expected a "firm commitment" to regional Australia in Morrison's climate plan, which he will present to Cabinet before departing for Glasgow later this week.

"We are in support of a process going forward that would go towards a 2050 emissions target," Joyce told reporters.

"Obviously, that's dependent upon what we see in the Cabinet submission reflecting the conversations and the agreements between myself and the Prime Minister."

Morrison welcomed the Nationals' decision.

"I thank the deputy PM for his leadership and his colleagues for their considered support. I greatly respect the process they have undertaken in reaching this decision," he said.

--IANS

ksk/