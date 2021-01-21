Australian envoy calls on Punjab, Haryana CMs

"Valuable insights from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-ji on his key priorities for Haryana and opportunities for greater Australia-Haryana cooperation in agribusiness, water and education," O'Farrell said in a tweet.

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (IANS) Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Thursday called on Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana here to explore cooperation in agriculture, water and education.

He said he met officials of key universities in Punjab and Haryana to explore ways to strengthen education partnerships between institutions in Australia and north India as India's new National Education Policy is being implemented.

On his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, he tweeted: "Thank you Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-ji for a great discussion on how we can revitalise our economies post COVID-19, and further deepen our cooperation in agriculture, water and education."

The envoy said he also enjoyed conversation about Amarinder Singh's grandfather Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's and father Maharaja Yadavinder Singh's contribution to the Indian cricket -- one played several first-class cricket matches for India and the other played a Test match in 1934.

The Chief Minister said he was pleased to meet O'Farrell to discuss the way forward to further deepen ties between Australia and Punjab.

"Also, spoke of how proud we are of our diaspora living in Australia," he said in a tweet.

