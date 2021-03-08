Australian High Commissioner meets Andhra Governor

Meeting the Governor at the Raj Bhavan, Farrell informed him that the relationship between Australia and India is very strong, aided by the umpteen initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amaravati, March 8 (IANS) Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell, along with the country's Australian Consul General at Chennai, Sarah Kirlew, called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on Monday.

The High Commissioner informed Harichandan that he took charge in May 2020, during the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic and closely watched the country's response to overcome the pandemic.

The Governor told Farrell that the Coronavirus vaccination programme launched by the Central government has provided the much needed relief to the people to carry out their regular activities and help the economy to recover.

According to Farrell, Australia is keen on promoting trade and investment relations with India and is also looking at investment opportunities in the southern state.

"Australia is already having agreements with AP in AP MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam, coal mines, solar panels, fixing of IoT (Internet of Things) devices to feeders under 'Village Energy' programme and keen to expand further investments in electric vehicles, manufacturing of EVM batteries, minerals exploration," the high commissioner said.

He invited Harichandan to visit Australia at the earliest opportunity.

Meanwhile, Harichandan, who has been nominated as a member of the national committee for commemoration of the 75th anniversary of India's independence participated in the first meeting through a video conference from the Raj Bhavan.

The committee includes former President Pratibha Patil, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikharjun Kharge, former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar, Sumitra Mahajan and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Harichandan offered his suggestions on various aspects to be taken into account as part of the year-long 75th Independence Day celebrations in a befitting manner.

