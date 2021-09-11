Australian Ministers pay tribute to people who lost lives in 9/11 attacks at US Embassy in India

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton visited US Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, on the 20th anniversary of the attack.



"Today, we mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and mourn the nearly 3,000 lives lost. Thank you to Australian @dfat Minister Marise Payne, @DeptDefence Minister Peter Dutton, and @AusHCIndia High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell for joining us to honor their memory," tweeted US Embassy in India.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell was also present along with the Australian ministers to pay tribute and mourn the death of nearly 3,000 people.

US President Joe Biden on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, commemorated the lives of 2,977 people who lost their lives on the day 20 years ago.

"To the families of 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia and Shanksville, Pennsylvania and a thousand more who were injured. America commemorates you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video message posted on the Twitter account of the US President. (ANI)

