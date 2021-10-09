  1. Sify.com
  4. Austrian chancellor to stand down amid corruption probe

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 10th, 2021, 01:25:02hrs
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

Vienna [Austria], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has announced that he will resign and suggested that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg take his place.

"What we need now is stability. That's why I want to step aside to help resolve this stalemate, prevent chaos and guarantee stability," Kurz said on Saturday.
Kurz said he would stay at the helm of his liberal-conservative People's Party, which is governing the small Alpine nation in coalition with the Greens.
"I asked the People's Party to continue their work. As the party's leader, I suggested that the federal president, Alexander Schallenberg, take over as new head of government," he added.
The 35-year-old spoke days after prosecutors announced that the chancellor and nine of his allies were under a corruption investigation. They are suspected of using public funds to secure positive media coverage. (ANI/Sputnik)

