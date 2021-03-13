Authorities dispel flood fears in Kashmir Valley

"Weather has improved across J&K and Ladakh. We are expecting dry weather during the next 24 hours," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar, March 13 (IANS) After four days of rain and snowfall, weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the meteorological department forecast dry weather till Sunday.

Incessant rains during the last four days have swollen all the rivers in the valley.

In order to allay the fears of the general public, the administration issued an advisory on Saturday to dispel fears of any impending flood in Kashmir.

"All the rivers in the valley are flowing below the normal level. There is no apprehension of flood anywhere in the valley because of the recent rainfall," an official advisory said.

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 2.6, Kargil minus 3 and Drass minus 6.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

While Jammu city had 13.5, Katra 10.7, Batote 3.7, Banihal 3 and Bhaderwah 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

