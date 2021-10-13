Authorities in Afghanistan's Badakhshan gear up to curb drug trafficking

Faizabad (Afghanistan), Oct 13 (IANS) Authorities in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province have geared up to curb drug trafficking, starting with removing black films from windows of vehicles on Wednesday, provincial official Maazullah Ahmadi said.

"The security personnel began removing black films from windows of vehicles in provincial capital Faizabad city this morning in a bid to curb criminal activities such as drug trafficking, kidnapping and other crimes in the city," Ahmadi said, Xinhua news agency reported.