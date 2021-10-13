Authorities in Afghanistan's Badakhshan gear up to curb drug trafficking

Faizabad (Afghanistan), Oct 13 (IANS) Authorities in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province have geared up to curb drug trafficking, starting with removing black films from windows of vehicles on Wednesday, provincial official Maazullah Ahmadi said.
"The security personnel began removing black films from windows of vehicles in provincial capital Faizabad city this morning in a bid to curb criminal activities such as drug trafficking, kidnapping and other crimes in the city," Ahmadi said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Ahmadi said that the law would be applied equally to everyone.
Badakhshan was known for planting poppy and producing illicit drug in the past. The caretaker government of Afghanistan has vowed to eradicate the menace across the country.
--IANS
