Authorities pull up socks ahead of farmers' R-Day parade

Taking no chance, the Ghaziabad Police have deployed 1,000 constables, 500 head constables, 300 Sub Inspectors, 50 inspectors, 12 Circle Officers and six additional Superintendent Police (SP) on duty for the farmers' January 26 parade.

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In a bid to ensure no disturbance to the law and order situation, thousands of police personnel have been deployed ahead of the farmers' Republic Day tractor parade.

Also, to take care of the vehicular movement, the traffic police has also enhanced its deployment with 400 constables, 50 head constables, among other officials.

The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel will also be deployed, officials said.

Thousands of tractors have arrived at the Ghazipur border (along Delhi and Uttar Pradesh).

The number of tractors for the parade has been increasing along the border. The farmers have decided to hoist the flag around 9 a.m.

The farmers have been protesting against the contentious agricultural laws along the borders of Delhi since November 26. Eleven rounds of talks between the farmers and the Centre have so far yielded no result.

--IANS

