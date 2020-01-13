Auto-driver sets himself ablaze in Meerut alleging harassment by cop

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): An auto-driver set himself ablaze in the middle of the road in DP Nagar of the city here on Sunday over alleged harassment by a police officer demanding protection money from him.

"An auto driver named Ashwani Lodhi set himself on fire near Maliyana flyover in DP Nagar area at around 3:30 pm. He is receiving treatment at KMC hospital here. After consultation with the doctors, he might be referred to Safdarjung hospital for better treatment," Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Narayan Singh told reporters.



He said that considering the severity of the allegations, the accused officer has been suspended.

"During the initial probe, it has come to our knowledge that sub-inspector Rajdev Punia had slapped the auto driver after which he set himself on fire. There might have been some other reasons involved as well. A magistrate has been called for recording the statement in the matter," Singh said.

According to the family members, the officer had been demanding protection money from Ashwani and had been harassing him for some time now.

"He had recently slapped Ashwani. He had demanded protection money from him earlier as well," Lodhi's brother said.

Police said that an investigation is being conducted and action will be taken accordingly. (ANI)

