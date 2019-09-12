Autonomy to panchayats have uplifted morale of grass root leaders in J-K: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi (India), September 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir have been given autonomy which has uplifted the morale of grass root level leaders.

Singh's remarks came during his interaction with Sarpanches of Gandoh tehsil of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asserting that the Centre is committed to the development of people of the newly created union territory, he said, "After the abrogation of Article 370, the panchayats have been given autonomy and thus been empowered. It has uplifted the morale of grass root level leaders in the state. Now the grant issued by Centre will directly go the Panchayats, which in turn will lead to their development.He said that the Sarpanches are the leaders elected from the far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir and their opinion about the decision matters a lot for the development of the areas in the region.Singh said that some people with "vested interests" have tried to spread misinformation about Article 370 but the Sarpanches are helpful for the government to understand the ground situation.While interacting with Singh, the Sarpanches said that they stand with the decision of the central government."They conveyed that now they feel more empowered with autonomy and financial powers. They said direct financial powers will empower them to make the decision for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that it will help in the areas of health and education sector, among others," an official statement claimed.Singh said that the central government was holding discussions with different groups belonging to Jammu and Kashmir on a regular basis.A few days back, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had an interaction with Sarpanches to understand the ground situation. (ANI)