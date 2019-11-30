Avalanche in southern Siachen Glacier kills 2 soldiers

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) At least two soldiers died after they were trapped in an avalanche in southern Siachen Glacier at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet on Saturday, officials said.

"An Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the Army patrol team immediately rushed to the spot and managed to locate and pull out all its members," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Simultaneously, Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims. However, despite the best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel succumbed to their injuries," the statement added.

On November 18, four Army soldiers and two civilian porters died after they were trapped in an avalanche on the Siachen Glacier's northern sector. sk/aks/arm