Avert untoward incidents amid incessant rains: AP Minister

Accompanied by Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, he held a video conference meet from the command and communication centre at the Secretariat and directed the officials to be on alert.

Amaravati, July 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday directed Municipal Commissioners across the state to ensure that no untoward incident occurs amid incessant rains.

"Ensure that no contagious diseases break out with preventive measures. Take care that drinking water resources do not get polluted," he said.

The minister directed officials to chlorinate all the drinking water sources in the towns, and close all manholes.

In the video conference meet with District Collectors, Satyanarayana instructed them to open control rooms in all municipal offices.

"Keeping past experiences in mind, officials should pay special attention to low-lying areas to avoid loss of life property," he said.

He instructed officials to pump out flooded water with motors into nearby canals.

Meanwhile, the minister directed officials to shift people, whose homes are flooded, to safer places and arrange food and medical facilities among others.

