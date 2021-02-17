Avian influenza: 65 poultry birds found dead in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Sixty-five poultry birds reported dead on February 15 in Jalgaon district, informed the Maharashtra government.



So far 7,12,172 poultry birds (including 5,78,360 birds from Navapur of Nandurbar district), 26,03,728 eggs and 72,974 kg of poultry feed have been destroyed from the infected zone, according to the government.

According to the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, till January 30 outbreaks of avian influenza have been confirmed in 10 States/UTs- Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir for poultry birds.

13 States/UTs including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Bihar reported avian influenza among crow/migratory/wild birds. (ANI)

