Aviation Ministry allows airlines to operate flights at 85 pc capacity

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Following a dip in the COVID-19 case in the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday increased the passenger capacity from 72.5 per cent to 85 per cent.



In an official notification, the ministry said the decision was taken after a review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel.

"After review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel in terms of the purpose specified in the initial order dated May 21, 2020, condition laid down in para 2 of the order dated May 21, 2020, as last amended on dated August 12, 2021, is further modified as under: 72.5 per cent capacity may be read as 85 per cent capacity," the order said.

The Ministry said the new order will take effect from the date of issue and will be applicable until further order.

After a complete ban scheduled domestic flights during the lockdown last year, the operations started on May 25, 2020, after a two-month gap with a capacity of 33 per cent.

The cap was gradually increased to 80 per cent by December 2020. The occupancy was again reduced to 50 per cent on June 1, 2021, which was increased to 65 per cent on June 5. The domestic flights have been operating at 72.5 per cent since August 12. (ANI)

