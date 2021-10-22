Aviation regulator imposes Rs 75,000 fine on flying training organisations for improper maintenance of breath analysers

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on two Flying Training Organisations (FTO) in connection with the deficiencies related to improper maintenance of breath analyzer equipment for conducting mandatory Breath Analyser (BA) tests, DGCA said.



According to DGCA, special audits of the Flying Training Organisations were carried out in September 2021 in which Level-1 non-compliances were detected in case of two Flying Training Organisations. The lapses related to improper maintenance of breath analyser equipment for the conduct of mandatory BA test was detected.

As a result, DGCA for the first time imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on two flying training organizations for negligence.

"Penalty imposed against two FTOs in which one is run by the government and the other is private," DGCA sources said.

"Kindly note that it is historical as for the first time, the financial penalty has been levied by DGCA. Section 10A was introduced in the Aircraft Act, 1934 providing for the financial penalty against the service providers involved in violation of regulations or requirements, DGCA added.

It further stated that provisions were introduced by amending Rule 162 read with Schedule 6B of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 in May 2021.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is a statutory body of the central government to regulate civil aviation in India. (ANI)

