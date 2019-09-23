Aviation scam: CBI files charge sheet against Deepak Talwar

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with a money laundering case related to losses suffered by the Air India as part of an alleged multi-crore aviation scam.

The chargesheet was filed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court before Special Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.



Besides Talwar, the chargesheet also names Yasmeen Kapoor, Maya B Puri, Stone Travel Private Limited, Cedar Travels, Deepak Talwar & Associates, and Asia Field Limited.

The court has put up the matter for consideration on October 1.

Talwar was arrested by the CBI on July 29 and the special court sent him to the CBI custody for interrogation after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the special judge. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying.



Talwar allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts. Air India had allegedly suffered huge loses. (ANI)

