Aviation scam: Delhi court sends Yasmin Kapoor to ED remand till Oct 9

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday sent Yasmeen Kapoor to the Enforcement Directorate remand till October 9 in connection with a money laundering case related to aviation scam.

Kapoor was produced before the court by the Tihar Jail authorities where the ED team examined her and moved an arrested memo which was allowed by the court.

Advocates DP Singh, Nitesh Rana and NK Matta appeared for the investigation agency.



On October 2, a special CBI judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj had issued the production warrant to Tihar Jail authorities to present Kapoor before the court.

She is currently lodged in Tihar jail in another case of an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by an NGO - 'Advantage India', linked to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

Kapoor is the close-aid of Talwar, who was sent to judicial custody till October 16 by a special CBI court in connection with the aviation scam.

In the same case, the court had recently cancelled her anticipatory bail, after the ED submitted that she was "misusing" it. (ANI)

