Avoid non-essential travel to Haiti, India issues advisory

New Delhi: India on Monday issued a travel advisory for Haiti in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Caribbean country that has been witnessing spiralling unrest sparked by soaring prices.

The advisory asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Haiti for the present.

"The security situation in Haiti has deteriorated, with reports of violent crime such as armed robbery and increased risk at night and in isolated areas.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Haiti for the present. In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, may contact our Embassy in Havana (concurrently accredited to Haiti) for any assistance. The helplines numbers of Indian Embassy in Havana are available on the Mission's website," it said.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise has appealed for assistance from the international community as the country struggles with rising inflation, growing insecurity and civil unrest. According to reports, the humanitarian situation in Haiti has worsened in recent months because of violence on the streets. More than 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in the wake of street protests in Port-au-Prince and other major cities since September.