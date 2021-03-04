Awaiting Centre's directions to ramp-up vax points: Kejriwal

"As and when we receive further directions from the Centre, we will increase the number of vaccination centres in Delhi," he stated.

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the UT government will increase vaccination sites after receiving directions from the Centre.

"We are constantly in touch with the Central government and we are working on their directions. As and when we receive further directions, we will increase the number of vaccination centres," the Chief Minister added.

Notably, on March 2, Centre had directed all states and union territories to utilize full capacity of all private hospitals -- empanelled under the government insurance schemes or not -- to achieve optimum number of vaccination.

The decision was taken in a meeting conducted between the Union Health Ministry officials and state family and welfare officials.

Kejriwal was at the Lok Nayak Hospital along with his parents to receive the vaccine shots.

After getting the vaccine shot, he assured that he and his parents felt perfectly fine and experienced no post-jab complications so far, while he also appealed to people to come forward for it.

"I, along with my parents, have received our first doses of Covid-19 vaccine today. As you all can see we are perfectly healthy and are facing no complications. There is nothing to fear," Kejriwal said.

"We have enough stock of the vaccine. All the doubts in the minds of the people have dispersed," he added.

--IANS

asr/dpb