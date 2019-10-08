Awantipur: LeT terrorist killed in encounter with security forces

Awantipur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces here, said police. The exchange of fire is still underway as the slain terrorist's accomplice is still hiding in the fields. The joint operation was launched by Army, J&K police and CRPF on Monday evening.

"The deceased, whose body has been recovered, has been identified as Ufaid Farooq Lone of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, who was involved in several terrorist activities including recent grenade attacks, threatening and beating of shopkeepers and fruit-growers post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He motivated other youth to join militant ranks," said J&K police.



"He joined terrorist ranks on July 4, 2018, and has been carrying out terrorist activities in Awantipora police station general area and across Jhelum in Reshipora and around Airforce base Malanpora," police informed.

So far security forces have conducted four successful anti-terrorist operations since September 28. On September 28, at Batote, Ramban district forces eliminated three hardcore militants of Hizbul Mujahideen. The next day at Kangan in Ganderbal, forces eliminated two recently infiltrated group members of Jaish. (ANI)

