Award-winning NRI helps uplift tribal hamlet in TN

The Indian government honours NRIs and PIOs who have contributed exceedingly well for the Indian cause abroad.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (IANS) The Government of India awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman to Government College of Engineering alumnus KG Baburajan for uplifting a tribal hamlet at Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu.

Baburajan is currently the Managing Director of the Geo Tech company Qatar Engineering Lab which has employeed 500 highly skilled engineers and technocrats spread across Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

Baburajan told IANS, "I accidentally got acquainted with this tribal hamlet at Rajapalayam in Theni which is in the border of Kerala and the foothills of Sahyaparvatha. I visit there quite often."

"I am in for a total development of this colony in all human indices and am interested in providing the best of education for the children of this colony. I feel elated when I find the spark in the eyes of the residents of the colony whenever I meet them," he added.

Karuppanan, a tribal member of Ayyanar Kovil colony, said, "Baburajan has supported the education of several children here and is supporting us on every other aspect too. This support has helped the colony and invoked fresh hopes that we have something to cheer about. The education to the children is slowly but surely uplifting the colony."

Baburajan, a geotechnical and QA/QC engineering by profession, was one of the key operatives for the construction of Bahrain international airport, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Salman bridge, Bahrain World Trade Centre and many other private and government projects in Bahrain.

The veteran engineer is planning more involvement at the tribal hamlet and is trying to support more children in getting quality education. He is also into supporting this hamlet with the best of medical care and trying to provide food and clothing to the tribal people.

