Awareness campaign to be organised in Goa ahead of Elector Verification Programme

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): An awareness campaign will be carried out across Goa to create awareness among people about the Elector Verification Programme (EVP) to be held to update the electoral roll and ensure enrollment of all eligible citizens.

"It was decided to conduct awareness programmes at the taluka level and in all assembly constituencies regarding the launch of the EVP," an official statement said on Friday.



The decision was taken in the meeting held at the North Collectorate here to discuss the launch of the EVP.

"As a measure to empower persons with a disability, it was also decided to check if they carry epic cards, and to check if they have been tagged relevantly as per their disabilities and to take remedial measures wherever required," the statement said.

The Election Commission of India will conduct the programme from September 1, 2019, to September 30, 2019, in a special summary revision, 2020.

"As part of the EVP, electors have been asked to verify their details in the electoral roll and indicate corrections in details, including photograph and authentication of entry," it added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of different government departments. (ANI)

