Awareness drive on plastic waste management held at J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on Thursday organized one-day awareness program on plastic waste management in Srinagar.

The program was organised in collaboration with the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.



The objective of the program was to familiarise the people with plastic recycling, waste management and the latest environmental rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, in Budgam district, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) kick-started a week-long 'Swachhta hi Seva' sanitation drive under the slogan 'say no to plastic'.

The drive was launched in the nearby parks, lanes, drains where participants' enthusiastically collected the garbage, waste material and other non-biodegradable material. (ANI)

