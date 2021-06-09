Awed Delhi govt team plans to replicate BMC's Covid model

The study team included Delhi Health Department's Dr Sanjay Agarwal, Dr Dharmendra Kumar and others who were taken around the major Covid-19 facilities across Mumbai and explained the entire setup of the BMC which has earned global laurels, said BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal.

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Impressed by the Covid-19 pandemic work of the BrihanMumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC), a Delhi government team said they plan to implement the 'Mumbai Model' in the national capital, a top official said on Wednesday.

"They learned about the decentralisation achieved through ward war rooms, successful management of oxygen supply, jumbo hospitals set up in a short span of time. They visited the jumbo hospital at NSE Grounds in Goregaon, the Seven Hills Covid hospital and other locations," he said.

The Delhi team lauded the work of the BMC as "exemplary" and said they would soon implement it in the national capital. They also held special meetings with Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani and also attended a computer presentation.

They learned details about the ward war rooms in two different wards to understand Covid-19 patients management and how they were allotted beds, how Covid-positive patients were counselled, and BMC team visited them for necessary medical examination, or hospitalisation.

The visitors learned how, with proper use, the 1,800-bed Seven Hills Hospital managed with 18 tonnes oxygen daily, while a similar hospital in Delhi with 1,800 beds used 32 tonnes medical oxygen per day.

The BMC explained how it had set up six temporary jumbo Covid field hospitals in a shot span with a total 8,915 beds and over 4,000 people working round the clock there managing Covid-19 patients, said Chahal.

The BMC's various models to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic in the past one year, including the 'Dharavi Model', have earned accolades globally and are being replicated in other Indian cities and countries.

